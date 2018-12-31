Folks party their way into the New Year

The celebrations are underway bidding good-bye to 2018 and welcoming the start of 2019.Cherry Street Pier is having its first New Year's Eve bash on the Delaware River and it is sold out.It's been a rainy final night of 2018 but that hasn't stopped people from having their night on the town.In the last hours of 2018, partiers were out and celebrating.Rita Carroll of Northeast Philadelphia said, "It's family, its fireworks, it's just a good time."At Nick's Bar and Grille on 2nd Street, folks were dressed down but still festive.Lynn Burke of Warminster, Pa. said, "All our kids are grown now so we get to go out as a group of adults..."Joseph Schultice of Nick's Bar and Grille said, "I really thought it wouldn't be this busy because of the rain but it seems like a lot of people are coming out to enjoy the New Year."At the One Liberty Observation Deck preps were underway to turn the 57th floor into an elegant party space.Jen Hesser from the One Liberty Observation Deck said, "It's going to be dancing and food and open bar. "And celebrating the New Year high in the sky has its perks.""Tonight we have the best view of the fireworks at midnight," said Jen.A musical trip around the world was held at the Kimmel Center. The Philadelphia Orchestra performed waltzes from different countries for a packed house.Adrienne Reiff of South Philadelphia said, "So it's our wedding anniversary. So we're here at the Kimmel Center and we're here with like a dozen of our friends and then we'll go out to dinner after this and ring in the New Year."And at Cherry Street Pier, a new waterfront addition means new sold-out party on the Delaware featuring local artists.Sarah Eberle of the Cherry Street Pier said, "Their studios will be open. You can go in and check out what they're doing. And there's another group of artist who are exhibiting and a few others who are live painting. And they're all from the Philly area."And the night is still young. Folks will be out well past midnight celebrating a new year.------