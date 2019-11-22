community

Former Philadelphia Phillies managers pitch in, sleep outside for a good cause

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Teen homelessness is a real problem in Philadelphia.

Covenant House, a nonprofit that served more than 600 homeless youth last year, is hoping to raise awareness with a "sleep out" on Thursday night.

More than 200 people have raised money to participate, including a pair of former Philadelphia Phillies managers.

"I think a lot of the kids have been dealt bad hands, we get caught up in our own little world. Things being good," said Larry Bowa.



"If we can spread awareness around the city, maybe if we help 3 or 4 kids that would be great, hopefully, we'll help more than that," he said.

He and his wife are sleeping out, as is Charlie Manuel.

"The more that they can grow, the more people they can accommodate," he said.



One of the teens who've been helped by the nonprofit is Marquan Moss. He was homeless living on the streets for four years but recently transitioned out of Covenant House.

He's now fully employed, while living with his grandmother, saving for a place of his own.

"Without them, I would still be homeless. I would be living house to house, post to post and without any real thought of what I was, or who I wanted to be," Moss said.
