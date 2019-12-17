Community & Events

Former Strawbridge and Clothier department store honored

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- A beloved old building in Center City got a historical marker Tuesday.

The City of Philadelphia unveiled the marker at the former Strawbridge and Clothier department store site on the 800 block of Market Street.

This dedication ceremony was held on what would have been the 105th birthday of G. Stockton Strawbridge.

He helped influence the revitalization of the Market East retail district in the 1960s and 70s.

The flagship store opened in 1868 and served generations of Philadelphians.
