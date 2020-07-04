Community & Events

Fourth of July events celebrated amid COVID-19 pandemic

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, you can tell, it's a Fourth of July like no other.

In Fairmount Park, it's easy to stay socially distanced since there are a fraction of barbecues that would be typically happening.

But it hasn't stopped everyone from celebrating, including the Skelton family. "We've been out here for over 30 years, this is the Skelton family."

The Skelton family says they're kind of liking the emptiness.

Saturday, it's all about family and good food says Reginald Topp of West Philadelphia. "Were taking our time just getting started and having a good time," said Topp.

Many are gathered down the Jersey Shore to celebrate this Fourth of July weekend.



Down near the river on Kelly Drive, there was plenty of space.

Zephniah Harris of Fairmount says he wants his children to know the importance of Independence Day.

"Respect the Independence Day, as they grow up I believe one day, some of them might want to be president of this country," said Harris.

Pat Carmody of Branchburg says it feels nice to finally get out and get some quality friend time in.

"It's like our first time together and we're a huge group of friends so it's nice to get to see everybody," said Carmody.
