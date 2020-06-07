Frank Rizzo mural painted over in South Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5741035" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Action Cam was in Center City where the Frank Rizzo statue was targeted by vandalism on December 8, 2019.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2326908" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Frank Rizzo mural defaced with paint in South Philadelphia. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 19, 2017.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The South Philadelphia mural of former mayor Frank Rizzo was painted over on Sunday morning.The news comes days after Mayor Jim Kenny had the Rizzo statue across the street from City Hall removed. The 10-foot-tall bronze statue was erected in 1998, and in recent years was vandalized.Rizzo was a former police commissioner and the former mayor of the city from 1972 to 1980, known for his aggressive policing tactics with African American and LGBT communities.Last week, the Philadelphia Mural Arts organization released a statement saying after careful consideration it has decided to cease all involvement with the mural, effective immediately. The mural was painted in Philadelphia's Italian Market almost 25 years ago."We do not believe the mural can play a role in healing and supporting dialogue, but rather it has become a painful reminder for many of the former Mayor's legacy, and only adds to the pain and anger."We do not believe the maintenance and repair of the Rizzo mural is consistent with our mission. We think it is time for the mural to be decommissioned and would support a unifying piece of public art in its place," the statement read.The mural was defaced several times over the years, including after the race-charged riots in Charlottesville, Virginia.