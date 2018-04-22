STARBUCKS

Fraternity members rally at Philadelphia Starbucks where two black men were arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

Fraternity members rally in support of 2 men arrested at Starbucks: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 22, 2018 (WPVI)

By
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Members of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity's Eta Mu Nu Graduate Chapter rallied outside of the Starbucks at 18th and Spruce Streets Sunday.

Organizers put the event together in support of fraternity brother Rashon Nelson and his friend Donte Robinson.

Nelson and Robinson were arrested while waiting for a business meeting inside the Starbucks two weeks ago.

Police arrested the 23-year-olds for trespassing after the store manager called 911 when they did not buy anything after asking to use the bathroom.

The charges were dropped but the backlash was swift.

EMBED More News Videos

Fraternity members rally at Starbucks: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 6 p.m., April 22, 2018



The Mayor and Philadelphia Police Commissioner apologized and said they would review policies.

The coffee chain's CEO flew in to apologize personally and announced they would have more training for employees in the area of implicit bias.

City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson said he is watching closely.

"We want to stay on the case because at the end of the day no type of racial profiling is acceptable," said Johnson. "They took the first step forward to address the issue but they still need to be held accountable moving forward."

On Sunday, some members wanted to send a message of support to both men.

"I'm just praying and hoping situations like this don't have to occur for other young men or young women in our country," said Reese Lovelace, of Omega Psi Phi.

Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsstarbucksarrestprotestrallyfraternity
