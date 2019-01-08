COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Free meals given to Coast Guard members in A.C. during gov't shutdown

Free meals given to Coast Guard in Atlantic City during gov't shutdown. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on January 8, 2018.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
With the partial government shutdown now in its 18th day, U.S. Coast Guard members continue to work without pay.

To help ease any financial burdens on those workers, the Iron Room Bar and Restaurant in Atlantic City is offering active Coast Guard Members and their spouses a free meal for the duration of the shutdown.

Employees say they've held promotions for first responders and military before, but this is the first time they have had an offer of this scale.

"We care about the work they do. We care about the service they provide for us," said Kevin Cronin, Chief Chef, and Manager.

The Coast Guard members will need to show their Identification in order to receive the meal.

The meal is only available Tuesday through Thursday between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

