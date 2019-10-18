Community & Events

Freebie Friday: Fall fun, Wizards and Witches event, coffee and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's lots of fall fun on tap this weekend.

October 19th is the annual Wizards and Witches Festival in Chestnut Hill. From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. there are free activities everyone can enjoy, from circus performances and a Quidditch Tournament, straw maze and tons of Harry Potter-ish fun.

On October 19th and 20th, it's the Great Pumpkin Celebration at Bass Pro Shops. Get a free picture with the Peanuts gang, a free trick or treat bag, costume parade, pumpkin toss and more.

October 18th until 7 p.m., AVE King of Prussia is hosting homecoming festivities with the theme Friday Night Lights. Enjoy food from local spots like Jimmy John's and Philly Pretzel Factory and wine and beer tastings, a DJ and more.

When you sign up for Dunkin's DDPerks, get a free beverage of your choice and one every year on your birthday, along with other freebies

Through the end of the month, Romano's Macaroni Grill is offering all First Responders a free Mom's Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti Entree every time they dine there - no coupon necessary. This offer applies to firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and hospital medical staff.
