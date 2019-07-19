Freebie Friday: Free ice cream and more

Community & Events

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Sunday (7/21) is National Ice Cream Day.

But at Gran Caffe L'Aquila, it's National Gelato Day.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., head to the cafe on Chestnut Street for a free scoop of their new Baked Apple Pie or "Torta Di Mela" gelato.

They announced the freebie on their Facebook page.

On Tuesday (7/23), Republic Bank in Center City is giving away free Franklin Fountain sundaes as part of its Surprise & Delight Summer Series. At 16th and Market, from 12 p.p. to 2 p.m., they will give away 200 free sundaes -- first come, first served.

For the furry friends, PetSmart Pets Hotel is offering free dog-friendly ice cream topped with dog biscuit treats. It's happening all weekend long (July 20th and 21st).

Tomorrow, Cinnabon is giving away free BonBites to celebrate the sweet moments of summer.

From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., everyone who visits gets two BonBites for free.

Four Seasons Philadelphia is getting ready to open in Center City.

This weekend, their "Shore Shuttle" is back.

The shuttle is taking Margate, Longport and Ventnor residents to and from the beach. They are also giving away free luxury beach towels and SPF lip balm.

That's happening tomorrow (7/20) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Oval is back!

The pop-up park in the middle of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is back for a seventh summer with free fun for the whole family - from an oversized sandbox to a new spray garden.

It's open now through August 18.
