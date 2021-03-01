Freedom Apothecary, Gold and Water Co. and Mt. Airy Candle Co. specialize in self-care

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From artisan soap and candle-makers to a shop stocked with all kinds of wellness products, we shine a spotlight on Black-owned businesses that specialize in beauty and wellness products.When COVID-19 hit, they started offering virtual skin consultations and at-home facial mask kits. Their goal is to disrupt traditional beauty standards, empower women and help others uncover their inner glow.in Northern Liberties is a Black and Brown, woman-owned business carrying only women-owned wellness products. Co-owners Bonkosi Horn Morrisa Jenkins stock their retail shop with holistic beauty and lifestyle products, like their in-house Green Tea Body Butter and Lip Conditioner, perfect for Philly's winter weather.is a boutique soapery that promotes wellness advocacy. Owner and Founder Chartel Findlater handcrafts her creations, including beard balm and bath salts, in small batches out of her studio in Kensington. She started the company in 2018 after a challenging break-up.CEO and Head Candlemaker Marques Davis, and Mount Airy native, started his homegrown candle-making business as a passion project in 2018. With the help of his family, Davis hand-pours soy candles in small batches, blending fragrance oils infused with essential oils to create custom scents.736 North 2nd Street