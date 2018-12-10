Freedom Village groundbreaking in South Jersey

GIBBSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --There will soon be affordable rental properties available for those with disabilities in south Jersey.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning for the brand new Freedom Village.
The 72 unit rental community will be built on seven acres of land in Gibbsboro, Camden County.
Once completed, Freedom Village will consist of four, L-shaped three story buildings.
They will contain fully accessible rental units with elevators, wide doors and hallways, open floor plans and a community center.