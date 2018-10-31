Fun night of trick or treating around the Delaware Valley

Little kids and big kids spent Wednesday night trick or treating around the Delaware Valley.To get candy at one house, you had to be brave enough to walk up a sidewalk with Jason and the Grim Reaper staring you down.The entire yard was transformed into a massive graveyard complete with werewolves and zombies.The sidewalks in one King of Prussia neighborhood were packed Wednesday night with kids getting candy by the handfuls.On Anthony Road, Halloween is a labor of love for Adam Flamini. He put an entire display together at 5 this morning.There is a graveyard and something to make your skin crawl in pretty much every inch of his front lawn."This is my Halloween show I do every year. I do it for the kids to give the kids a good Halloween," he said.Down the street, we found the opposite of goblins and ghouls.The family turned their driveway into a party for the parents and the kids.Aury Lozada of King of Prussia said, "We kind of make this an annual event with an outdoor drivewayparty with movies, a fire pit, and have s'mores later on."Conshohocken saw trick or treaters filling the west side tonight.For Lisa Snyder, it's a treat for her to greet the trick or treaters.Not every kid went door to door to get their sweets.We caught up with children going trunk to trunk in Norristown.An entire family of Incredibles came, along with tiny tigers and bumble bees.Heather Lewis works for the Montgomery County Community Action Development Commission and organizes the trunk or treat event complete with prizes for the best decorated trunk.She said, "This is such an important thing in our community. I felt the need to continue it."Angelique Gray of Northeast Philadelphia said, "It's really amazing. It's a lot safer for our kids, and I'm a new mom."------