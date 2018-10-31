COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Fun night planned for trick or treaters in Norristown

EMBED </>More Videos

Fun night planned for trick or treaters in Norristown. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on October 31, 2018.

By
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Halloween fun is already underway in Norristown, Montgomery County. And it appears to be more like "trunk or treating."

The witching hour started at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

We got a look at some of tiniest trick or treaters to the bigger kids going to different trunks to get their treats, and there was plenty of candy to share on this Halloween.

The trunks are decorated by members of the community, police, bank, rotary, and local businesses.

The idea is to create a safe place for parents to bring their kids.

This is the fourth year for the event held at the Roosevelt School in the parking lot.

Heather Lewis works for the Montgomery County Community Action Development Commission and is the organizer.

"This is such an important thing in our community. I felt the need to continue it. It's growing, growing, growing," she said.

Some Townships have certain days for trick or treating and curfews in place.

Police advise only going to houses with lights on. Children should be supervised and know their routes before they go.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspennsylvania newshalloweentrick or treatNorristown Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
SEPTA riders get a floral surprise
Trunk or Treat parade
Local teen creates necklace to help online target of synagogue shooter
Police throw "mischief night" party in Hunting Park
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Philly police officer to be dismissed after fatal shooting
Man, 54, dies after being shot inside car in Mayfair
Fox found dead in Villanova tests positive for rabies
Police ID suspect, victim in deadly Kensington hit-and-run
New photos of sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
2-alarm fire damages Plymouth Twp. car dealership
Rutgers football player charged in alleged murder plot
'Day care fight club' Teachers cheer as kids beat each other
Show More
Chester Co. principal resigns after arrest on drug charges
Driver charged after twin boys, sister killed at Indiana bus stop
Truck crashes into church in Warwick Township
Firefighters respond to South Philadelphia hazmat
Boy, 10, donates his hair to aunt fighting cancer
More News