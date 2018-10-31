Fun night planned for trick or treaters in Norristown

Halloween fun is already underway in Norristown, Montgomery County. And it appears to be more like "trunk or treating."The witching hour started at 4 p.m. Wednesday.We got a look at some of tiniest trick or treaters to the bigger kids going to different trunks to get their treats, and there was plenty of candy to share on this Halloween.The trunks are decorated by members of the community, police, bank, rotary, and local businesses.The idea is to create a safe place for parents to bring their kids.This is the fourth year for the event held at the Roosevelt School in the parking lot.Heather Lewis works for the Montgomery County Community Action Development Commission and is the organizer."This is such an important thing in our community. I felt the need to continue it. It's growing, growing, growing," she said.Some Townships have certain days for trick or treating and curfews in place.Police advise only going to houses with lights on. Children should be supervised and know their routes before they go.------