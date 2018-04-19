BARBARA BUSH

Funeral arrangements announced for former First Lady Barbara Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

REMEMBERING BARBARA BUSH: Former First Lady Barbara Bush's funeral arrangements (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Barbara Bush's funeral will be held at St. Martin's Church in Houston, where she and the former president have been devoted members for decades. She repeatedly has said she wanted a very simple service.

Her body was taken to the George H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home in Houston for private visitation

READ MORE: Funeral home prepares for service for Barbara Bush

EMBED More News Videos

A private visitation will be held Thursday and Friday for Barbara Bush.


Friday, Mrs. Bush will lie in repose where the public can pay their respects from noon until midnight. Houston Metro bus service will shuttle visitors from Second Baptist Parking Lot to St. Martin's.

Houston police outlined their security plan regarding the public viewing.

RELATED: Houston police reveal security measures for Barbara Bush's public viewing

EMBED More News Videos

HPD announces security measures for Barbara Bush's funeral.



Saturday will be a private service for 1,500 guests.

Several former presidents and first ladies plan to attend.

The funeral procession will run from Houston to College Station and proceed through Memorial Park. The motorcade will go north on Westcott, then up Highway 290, Highway 6, into College Station via Texas Avenue. The procession will turn left on George Bush Drive, and right into the library on Barbara Bush Drive.

The burial ceremony will be private.

SPECIAL INTERACTIVE: Barbara Bush, A Life Well Read

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
'Mrs. Bush's Story Time' in Montgomery County
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen
George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking'
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
More barbara bush
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Down At The Shore: Weekend of August 23, 2018
Energetic puppies bring smiles to faces
Great weather, big thrills for 2018 Atlantic City airshow
Philly school gets latest tech just in time for the school year
Kids were invited to "play in the streets" in Kensington
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News