A community said its final goodbye to a volunteer firefighter in South Jersey Sunday.The 21-year-old firefighter was laid to rest with a full honors service at Absegami High School in Galloway Township.The blue fire trucks of the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company lead the procession and fire companies from all over the region came to pay their respects.Dempsey's Fire jacket was latched on the front.Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jay Davenport described Dempsey as a rising star of the department."It's a tragedy we're still trying to wrap our heads around. She will be very missed," he said. "It's not something we should have to deal with."She was recently promoted to Vice President.On top of firefighting, Dempsey was employed at the Humane Society of Atlantic County.She was also studying to be a police officer.