FIREFIGHTER KILLED

Funeral held for firefighter, Natalie Dempsey, killed on Christmas day

EMBED </>More Videos

Funeral for firefighter killed on Christmas Day: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 5 p.m., December 30, 2018

GALLOWAY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A community said its final goodbye to a volunteer firefighter in South Jersey Sunday.

The 21-year-old firefighter was laid to rest with a full honors service at Absegami High School in Galloway Township.

The blue fire trucks of the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company lead the procession and fire companies from all over the region came to pay their respects.

Dempsey's Fire jacket was latched on the front.

Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jay Davenport described Dempsey as a rising star of the department.

"It's a tragedy we're still trying to wrap our heads around. She will be very missed," he said. "It's not something we should have to deal with."

She was recently promoted to Vice President.

On top of firefighting, Dempsey was employed at the Humane Society of Atlantic County.

She was also studying to be a police officer.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsnew jersey newsfirefighter killedfuneralGalloway Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIREFIGHTER KILLED
Funeral service held for N.J. firefighter who died on Christmas morning
Funeral plans set for NJ firefighter killed in crash
Friends remember N.J. firefighter killed in crash
N.J. firefighter killed responding to call on Christmas morning
More firefighter killed
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Funeral service held for N.J. firefighter who died on Christmas morning
Officials gear up for New Year's Eve celebration in New York
Bucks County sheriffs play Santa for a family in need
Operation St. Nick helps make Christmas special for children in Mount Holly
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Foles leads Eagles past Redskins 24-0, into playoffs
Man tries to save pet from deadly pit bull attack
Funeral service held for N.J. firefighter who died on Christmas morning
2018's Top Stories on 6abc.com
AccuWeather: Rainy end to a very wet year
Minimum wage rising in 20 states and numerous cities
Man loses foot after train runs over it in Kingsessing
2 men injured following drive-by shooting in Germantown
Show More
4 injured in crash in Newark
Penrose Diner no longer open 24 hours a day
Driver killed after slamming into tree on Roosevelt Boulevard
Officer injured after vehicle hits police cruiser in Tacony
Man shot while sitting in vehicle in North Philadelphia
More News