Funeral service being held for N.J. firefighter who died on Christmas morning

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --A funeral service is being held Sunday for a South Jersey firefighter who died on Christmas morning while responding to an emergency call.
Twenty-one-year-old Natalie Dempsey's vehicle crashed into a guardrail on Landis Avenue in Mays Landing around 6 a.m. that morning.
RELATED: N.J. firefighter killed responding to call on Christmas morning
She was on her way to the Mizpah fire station where she was a volunteer firefighter to respond to a call when the crash happened.
Dempsey joined the fire company three years ago, and was recently promoted to Vice President.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Funeral services will be held at Absegami High School in Galloway Township beginning at 1 p.m.
RELATED: Friends remember N.J. firefighter killed in crash
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps