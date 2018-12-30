Funeral service being held for N.J. firefighter who died on Christmas morning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4967004" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Remembering firefighter killed on Christmas morning. Bob Brooks reports during Action New at 10 p.m. on December 25, 2018.



A funeral service is being held Sunday for a South Jersey firefighter who died on Christmas morning while responding to an emergency call.Twenty-one-year-old Natalie Dempsey's vehicle crashed into a guardrail on Landis Avenue in Mays Landing around 6 a.m. that morning.She was on her way to the Mizpah fire station where she was a volunteer firefighter to respond to a call when the crash happened.Dempsey joined the fire company three years ago, and was recently promoted to Vice President.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.Funeral services will be held at Absegami High School in Galloway Township beginning at 1 p.m.------