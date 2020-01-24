Philly's priciest pad, two new Center City bars from a pub legend

Philly's priciest pad checks in at a whopping $17K a month

The Alison is a brand new luxury apartment building located on Rittenhouse Square. It is also home to the priciest pad in Philly, checking in at $17,000 a month.Alicia Vitarelli got the grand tour of this 3-bedroom, 4.5-bath penthouse suite.1805 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 191031845 Walnut Street, Ste. 2200, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-545-1500Make It Take It Workshops are one of the most popular features at the Philly Home and Garden Show. Grab a scene and learn from an expert how to make everything from a picture frame to essential oils.The classes are free and anything you make, you get to take home -- for free.Feb. 14-16Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456This year's Flower Show will take you on a virtual vacation to the Riviera.The theme, Riviera holiday, covers the entire Mediterranean. Think lots of lavender, rosemary and giant olive trees.There's a special celebration of Philadelphia's Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco. With an exhibit that replicates the Monaco Rose Garden in her memory. The centerpiece of the exhibit will be a replica of the princess' wedding dress.This year's show has a lot of interactive activities to immerse visitors in lush gardens at the tail end of winter.Pennsylvania Convention Center1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107Aunt Charlotte's Candies started in 1920, making caramels in the basement of a Merchantville home then selling them from a Model T Ford that drove around town.The shop is now a fourth generation, family-owned, scratch making that original vanilla caramel plus a whole lot more.5 W Maple Ave, Merchantville, NJ 08109856-662-0058Fergus 'Fergie' Carey came to Philadelphia in 1987 from Dublin, Ireland, and then started a pub opening spree starting with Fergie's Pub 25 years ago.In the span of four days, he opened two new spots; one in Fairmount, the other in Center City and both offering a generous selection of vegan and vegetarian options such as chili cheeseburgers and empanadas that customers are convinced must have meat.601 N 21st St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130215-235-35001907 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, Pa 190131214 Sansom St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107215-928-8118New Year, New You!We have some fitness trends that could help you achieve your 2020 goals. From LeBron James' favorite workout to wellness walks with goats, we have something for all levels of fitness.Owner Liz Gilinger brings the VersaClimber workout to Philadelphia in her brand new CoreFit Studio in Royersford, PA. The high-intensity low-impact workout is said to be a favorite among athletes like Lebron James, and celebrities, too!Join a community goat walk at the Awbury Arboretum - they happen all the time! They're free, a fun work-out and good for the soul!Noel Davis is a 27-year-old archaeologist turned personal trainer following a life-altering automobile accident a few years ago. Now, she specializes in rehabilitation, and helping you become the best version of you.Describe the Night is an epic saga written by Rajiv Joseph, exploring Vladimir Putin's rise to power and playing at the Wilma theatre. It tells the complex story through the experiences of eight people, and the play asks one basic question: What's the truth.265 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107In this week's Shelter Me, Gina Gannon meets Sweet Pea, a stray dog from Camden who went from death row to ASPCA'S Dog of the Year!Kathy McGuire, President and Founder of the New Jersey Aid for Animals, a non-profit animal enrichment group, scooped up Sweet Pea from a Camden shelter, and helped raise money for her medical care.Sweet Pea has since become the poster dog for the ills of dogfighting locally to help bring awareness to other animals who have been abused and abandoned.