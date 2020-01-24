Philly's priciest pad, two new Center City bars from a pub legend

Philly's priciest pad checks in at a whopping $17K a month
The Alison is a brand new luxury apartment building located on Rittenhouse Square. It is also home to the priciest pad in Philly, checking in at $17,000 a month.
Alicia Vitarelli got the grand tour of this 3-bedroom, 4.5-bath penthouse suite.
The Alison
1805 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Penthouse 8-A
Allan Domb Real Estate | Facebook | Instagram
1845 Walnut Street, Ste. 2200, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-545-1500
Home and Garden Show: DIY wall art you keep
Make It Take It Workshops are one of the most popular features at the Philly Home and Garden Show. Grab a scene and learn from an expert how to make everything from a picture frame to essential oils.
The classes are free and anything you make, you get to take home -- for free.
Philly Home & Garden Show | https://phillyhomeandgarden.com/ | https://www.facebook.com/homeandgardenevents/
Feb. 14-16
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks
100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456
Philly Flower Show gets interactive, toasts Grace Kelly for Riviera Holiday
This year's Flower Show will take you on a virtual vacation to the Riviera.
The theme, Riviera holiday, covers the entire Mediterranean. Think lots of lavender, rosemary and giant olive trees.
There's a special celebration of Philadelphia's Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco. With an exhibit that replicates the Monaco Rose Garden in her memory. The centerpiece of the exhibit will be a replica of the princess' wedding dress.
This year's show has a lot of interactive activities to immerse visitors in lush gardens at the tail end of winter.
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Preview Party Gala | Preview Gala
Friday, Feb. 28, 6-10pm
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show | Flower Show Tickets
Feb. 29-March 8
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
South Jersey candy shop celebrates a century of sweetness
Aunt Charlotte's Candies started in 1920, making caramels in the basement of a Merchantville home then selling them from a Model T Ford that drove around town.
The shop is now a fourth generation, family-owned, scratch making that original vanilla caramel plus a whole lot more.
Aunt Charlotte's Candies | Instagram
5 W Maple Ave, Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-662-0058
Sansom adds new bars, The Goat Philly and Fergie's Pub
Fergus 'Fergie' Carey came to Philadelphia in 1987 from Dublin, Ireland, and then started a pub opening spree starting with Fergie's Pub 25 years ago.
In the span of four days, he opened two new spots; one in Fairmount, the other in Center City and both offering a generous selection of vegan and vegetarian options such as chili cheeseburgers and empanadas that customers are convinced must have meat.
The Fairview | FB
601 N 21st St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130
215-235-3500
The Goat Philly | Facebook
1907 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19013
Fergie's Pub | Facebook
1214 Sansom St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107
215-928-8118
Workout tips and trends to unlock a new you in 2020
New Year, New You!
We have some fitness trends that could help you achieve your 2020 goals. From LeBron James' favorite workout to wellness walks with goats, we have something for all levels of fitness.
Owner Liz Gilinger brings the VersaClimber workout to Philadelphia in her brand new CoreFit Studio in Royersford, PA. The high-intensity low-impact workout is said to be a favorite among athletes like Lebron James, and celebrities, too!
VersaClimber at CoreFit Studios | Facebook
332 Main St, Royersford, PA 19468
Join a community goat walk at the Awbury Arboretum - they happen all the time! They're free, a fun work-out and good for the soul!
Philly Goat Project | Website | Facebook
Awbury Arboretum, 6336 Ardleigh St, Philadelphia, PA 19138
Noel Davis is a 27-year-old archaeologist turned personal trainer following a life-altering automobile accident a few years ago. Now, she specializes in rehabilitation, and helping you become the best version of you.
Get Paris Fit| Instagram
221 Vine Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106, United States
FYI Loves the Arts: Describe the Night
Describe the Night is an epic saga written by Rajiv Joseph, exploring Vladimir Putin's rise to power and playing at the Wilma theatre. It tells the complex story through the experiences of eight people, and the play asks one basic question: What's the truth.
The Wilma Theater: Describe the Night I Tickets
January 28, 2020 - February 16, 2020
265 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Shelter Me: Camden shelter dog wins ASPCA "Dog of the Year"
In this week's Shelter Me, Gina Gannon meets Sweet Pea, a stray dog from Camden who went from death row to ASPCA'S Dog of the Year!
Kathy McGuire, President and Founder of the New Jersey Aid for Animals, a non-profit animal enrichment group, scooped up Sweet Pea from a Camden shelter, and helped raise money for her medical care.
Sweet Pea has since become the poster dog for the ills of dogfighting locally to help bring awareness to other animals who have been abused and abandoned.
NJ Aid for Animals | Facebook