FYI Philly's Annual Halloween Special

2nd Sanctuary: Zombies, '70s rock and more Halloween fun
What happens when an artist known for pushing the envelope takes a stab at Halloween?
You get a multi-experience adventure that's a must-do this Halloween. 2nd Sanctuary from Brian Sanders' performance company, Junk, is a five-part fall adventure inside what's rumored to be the haunted upper floors of Shiloh Baptist Church in Southwest Center City.
It combines a zombie disco, four mind-bending VR experiences in 360-degrees, an escape room, a labyrinth that pays homage to the tortured hard rock love songs of the 1970s and a weird and whacky acrobatic performance called the Dancing Dead starring a cast of zombies.
2nd Sanctuary |FB
Thursday-Sunday, through Nov. 3rd
2040 Christian Street (21st & Christian, inside Shiloh Baptist Church)
Philadelphia, PA 19146
267-406-6080
Philly's Terror Behind the Walls is one of America's scariest haunted attractionsTerror Behind the Walls is one of America's Scariest Haunted Attractions.
Over in the Fairmount neighborhood, it has been a Philadelphia Halloween tradition since 1991. And they are back with another season of hijicks.
Terror Behind the Walls | Facebook
Eastern State Penitentiary
2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Spooky Halloween Pop-Up Bars in Midtown VillageMidtown Village is home to two Halloween themed pop-up bars that are doing more than serving up the BOOze. There are spooktacular photo ops and fall -hemed drinks that will get the party started.
At Nightmare Before Tinsel you can get your fright on before it's season's greetings to the Christmas Themed Pop-Up, Tinsel; and Haunt is doing its part to highlight local artists in the Philadelphia area.
Nightmare Before Tinsel | Facebook
116 South 12th Street
Haunt
1123 Chestnut Street
A spooky good time at the Haunted Circus MansionKaren Rogers takes a peek at the Haunted Circus Mansion, a-one-of-a-kind Halloween Act, presented by The Philadelphia Circus School of Arts.
It's a chance for the teachers and students there to showcase their amazing skills and talents on the company's historic grounds in Germantown.The show runs the last two weekends in October and the school offers recreational programs year-long for all ages! Be sure to come in costume!
The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts | Facebook
6452 Greene St, Philadelphia, PA 19119
Check out this mile-long trail of glowing pumpkins at Fairmount Park
Now through Nov. 3, the traveling outdoor holiday light display called Jack's Pumpkin Glow will be on display in West Fairmount Park.
It's an immersive art experience, where the whole family can stroll along a trail lit by illuminated, expertly-carved pumpkins! Over 5,000 pumpkins are transformed and placed along this half-mile wonderland, and you can also get snacks and play games into the night.
The display is open Thursday through Sunday, and some Wednesdays. Prices vary by date, so check their website for the schedule. The scenes are appropriate for all ages, so nothing is too scary for even the littlest goblins!
Jack's Pumpkin Glow - Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram
West Fairmount Park
5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia PA, 19131
World's fastest pumpkin carver hails from Bryn MawrSteve Clarke is the world's fastest pumpkin carver.
The teacher from Holy Child School at Rosemont in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, holds the Guinness World Record for fastest pumpkin carving at just over 16 seconds. He put his skills on display and told us how he got start in pumpkin carving. He's so good, you may just want to grab a carving kit and get started yourself.
World's Fastest Pumpkin Carver | Facebook | Instagram
Merrymead Farm's Harvest Days takes the Halloween fun to the farmFor more than 35 years Harvest Days have been a tradition at Merrymead Farm in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. Their 5-acre corn maze is one of the top attractions of its kind in the area and there is a smaller cornstalk tunnel for the little kids.
The scratch bakery is in high demand during heir harvest days when they are cranking out homemade apple cider donuts and other baked goods. The ice cream is made on site with a special blend of cream using the milk from cows on their dairy farm.
The farm has been owned by the same family for more than 100 years and they have become a gathering place for the community - especially on Harvest Days.
Harvest Days run through Oct. 27 and the moonlight maze runs through Nov. 2.
Merrymead Farm | Facebook | Instagram
2222 S Valley Forge Rd, Lansdale, PA 19446
The 43rd annual Philadelphia Museum of Art craft showIf you're looking to get a jump start on your holiday shopping, the Philadelphia Museum of Art's Craft Show is coming soon
There is also an international component with 22 guest artists from Israel and. Plus, you can shop the work of students and recent art school graduates from Moore College of Art, Drexel University and the Savannah College of Art and Design.
2019 Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show | Facebook
Nov. 8-10
Gala Preview Party, Thursday, November 7
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-684-7930
Providence Animal Center's Annual Bark in the Park FundraiserProvidence Animal Center is brewing up fall fun with its annual harvest festival dubbed Bark in the Park on Oct. 26 at Rose Tree Park in Media.
There will be lots of contests, and you and your furry friend can win medals for categories like Best Costume, Best Kisser, and Best Ears. There's also a 5K race and 1-mile walk, both of which are dog-friendly, of course.
People and their pets go all-out in the dress-up department. 6abc Action News meteorologist Cecily Tynan will be there as a judge, along with a few other local celebrities. You'll want to get creative because there is a lot of competition!
There's even a chance to meet and greet some of the rescue's animals that are up for adoption!
Providence Animal Center's Annual Bark in the Park | Oct. 26th
Rose Tree Park
1671 N. Providence Road, Media, PA
Providence Animal Center | Facebook
555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, PA 19063