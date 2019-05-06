Gardens Galore: Cemeteries as America's first public parks

Karen Rogers tours the famed Laurel Hill Cemetery to learn how cemeteries were once used recreationally, and how they're used as parks today.
Laurel Hill Cemetery | Laurel Hill Cemetery Facebook
3822 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19132
The Woodlands | The Woodlands Facebook
4000 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Hood Cemetery | Facebook | Historical Germantown
4901 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144
