Gardens Galore: Cemeteries as America's first public parks

Karen Rogers tours the famed Laurel Hill Cemetery to learn how cemeteries were once used recreationally, and how they're used as parks today.3822 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 191324000 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 191044901 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144---------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.