Gardens Galore: Cemeteries as America's first public parks

Karen Rogers tours the famed Laurel Hill Cemetery to learn how cemeteries were once used recreationally, and how they're used as parks today!

By Bethany Owings
Laurel Hill Cemetery | Laurel Hill Cemetery Facebook

3822 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19132

The Woodlands | The Woodlands Facebook
4000 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Hood Cemetery | Facebook | Historical Germantown
4901 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144

