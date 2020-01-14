Community & Events

Gertrude Kroeberger celebrates 106th birthday

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- A local woman celebrated a major milestone Tuesday, she's turning 106 years old.

Friends and family gathered in Media at the Wesley Enhanced Living Main Line to wish Gertrude Kroeberger a happy birthday.

The celebration included a group sing-a-long and, of course, ice cream and birthday cake.

Ms. Gertrude says the secret to a long life is having a good time, love everybody and dancing, a lot of dancing.
