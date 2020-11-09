FYI Philly

Get a lesson in comedy at Philadelphia's first virtual comedy class

By Bethany Ownings
Learn all about the art of comedy, how to tell a joke and even perform a stand-up set with Che Guerrero at Off-Mic Comedy School. Off-Mic is an all-virtual comedy school founded by comedian Christine Ann Olivas. There are about half a dozen instructors, one notable is Guerrero, who teaches Stand-Up 101.

Guerrero is a fixture on the Philadelphia stand-up scene and has been featured on BET and Gotham Comedy.


He grew up in New York City and draws from his personal experience as an immigrant from the Dominican Republic in his routine. Guerrero encourages his students to dig deep for their own stories and observations in order to connect with the audience.

The classes cover the basics of joke structure, set development and performing. Plus, tips and tricks of the trade.

There are also supplemental workshops and weekly virtual open mics.

Off-Mic Comedy School | Instagram
Signup for Stand-Up 101 with Che Guerrero starting Jan 15th, Fridays 8-10pm
