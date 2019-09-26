Get your game and grub on at Philly's "Thirsty Dice" board game cafe

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- You can roll the dice at this board game cafe in Fairmount!
Launching last October, Thirsty Dice has hosted vibrant fun for the community in Philadelphia. It is among the first in our area to strike this hot trend across the nation and even the world.
Guests are greeted by a "Game Tender" that will recommend board games based on the group's desired atmosphere. Some come during the day for a relaxed experience, but others visit during lively event nights to game for hours.
The menu intends to add new ideas to nostalgic items through dishes like the Donut PB&J.
To learn more about this board game cafe, visit their site.
