community journalist

Get your game and grub on at Philly's "Thirsty Dice" board game cafe

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- You can roll the dice at this board game cafe in Fairmount!

Launching last October, Thirsty Dice has hosted vibrant fun for the community in Philadelphia. It is among the first in our area to strike this hot trend across the nation and even the world.

Guests are greeted by a "Game Tender" that will recommend board games based on the group's desired atmosphere. Some come during the day for a relaxed experience, but others visit during lively event nights to game for hours.

The menu intends to add new ideas to nostalgic items through dishes like the Donut PB&J.

To learn more about this board game cafe, visit their site.

RELATED: Robots ready to serve you at new sci-fi seafood restaurant!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistgamesfoodrestaurant
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
NJ teen becomes Las Vegas police officer for the day
Hometown hero celebrates 25 years of inspiring athletes
Puppies walk to raise money for veterans' service dogs
Philly man crafts tea with vinyl records to match
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents arrested after 11-month old overdoses on heroin, officials say
Teacher accused of making 'offensive' comments about missing girl
Police: South Philly homeowner fatally shoots intruder
Read the intelligence whistleblower's complaint
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting info for Eagles-Packers, Week 4 games
AccuWeather: Warmer, more humid today
Show More
Remembering Karen's mom: Kathryn Rogers passes away at 90
Woman says she contracted flesh-eating bacteria from nail salon
Delaware day care allowed to reopen after worker confesses to killing baby
Family releases new video of missing Dulce Maria Alavez
Report: Uber allowed drivers accused of crimes to keep working
More TOP STORIES News