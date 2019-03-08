Community & Events

Getting stuck for a good cause

Students from Riverfront School gleefully duct taped the vice principal to the wall.

FLORENCE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- It was a different kind of educational pursuit in Florence Township Friday.

This is how it looked at students from Riverfront School gleefully duct taped the vice principal to the wall.

The event was the culmination of a fundraiser called Stuck for a Buck.

Students bought each strip of tape for one dollar, and lest you think they weren't excited about that, know this, they bought 400 of them.

The money will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
