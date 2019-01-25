COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Giant's new concept store in South Philadelphia

The Heirloom Market is at 24th and Bainbridge and Giant says it's packed full of fresh, local, seasonal foods as reported during Action News at11 on January 25, 2019..

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Giant's brand new concept store is now open in South Philadelphia.

The Heirloom Market is at 24th and Bainbridge and Giant says it's packed full of fresh, local, seasonal foods.

They're even touting their on-site produce chef, who will be ready cut fruits and veggies for customers.

Giant has also partnered with some big Philly food names like Isgro Pastries, High Street on Market, and One Village Coffee.

And if you're wondering, yes, the store has a selection of beer and wine.
