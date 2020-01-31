Gift of Life RegistrationThon - February 12

Roughly 5,000 people in this region are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. Our goal is to register 250 or more new organ donors in one day. Please consider helping us reach this milestone. It takes less than a minute to register. Organ donors save lives. REGISTER HERE
Sunday, April 19, 2020 | REGISTER HERE
SUCCESS STORIES:
The Heart of a Champion: Derek's Story
Derek Fitzgerald is the first cancer survivor and heart transplant recipient to complete a full Ironman competition. He gives all praise to the hero organ donor who saved his life.
Onyi - Sprinting Ahead After Transplant
Onyi Kenine received a life-saving liver transplant as an infant and it has never held her back from living a normal, healthy life. Her donor is always in her mind as she lives the best life she can.
Carrie's Story - A girl, her guitar, and a promise
After being diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder, Carrie received the gift of donated tendon grafts in her shoulders that allowed her to live a normal life.