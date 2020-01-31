Community & Events

Gift of Life RegistrationThon - February 12

6abc and Gift of Life are proud to partner on the first-ever RegistrationThon in an effort to encourage people to register to become organ donors. The purpose is to spread awareness about the importance of organ donation. Saying "yes" could give someone a second chance at life.

Roughly 5,000 people in this region are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. Our goal is to register 250 or more new organ donors in one day. Please consider helping us reach this milestone. It takes less than a minute to register. Organ donors save lives. REGISTER HERE



Join us for the 10K run, 5K run, or 3K walk at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Donor Dash is hosted by Gift of Life Donor Program.




Sunday, April 19, 2020 | REGISTER HERE

SUCCESS STORIES:
The Heart of a Champion: Derek's Story
Derek Fitzgerald is the first cancer survivor and heart transplant recipient to complete a full Ironman competition. He gives all praise to the hero organ donor who saved his life.

Onyi - Sprinting Ahead After Transplant
Onyi Kenine received a life-saving liver transplant as an infant and it has never held her back from living a normal, healthy life. Her donor is always in her mind as she lives the best life she can.


Carrie's Story - A girl, her guitar, and a promise
After being diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder, Carrie received the gift of donated tendon grafts in her shoulders that allowed her to live a normal life.
