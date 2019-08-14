Community & Events

Girl Scout Gold Award

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A local teen finished up her hard earned Girl Scout Gold Award Wednesday morning in Wilmington.

Imani Henry spent her summer handing out free books to students at camps, parks, and neighborhood events.

She wrapped up the project here at the Wilmington PAL Center on the 3700 block of North Market Street.

When she started, her goal was to reach 500 youngsters, but she ended up with more than 1,000.

Nine years ago, for a different Girl Scout project, Imani started the program "100 Men Reading."

She is about to start school at Spelman College in Atlanta.
