GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- It was an emotional final day on the job for a member of the Gloucester Township Police Department and his k9 partner.On Monday, the department held a final radio call for Corporal Chris Gerarce and K9 Arrow in Laurel Springs.Corporal Gerarce served with the department for more than 16 years.And K9 Arrow graduated the K9 academy in June of 2011