community journalist

Go karting for arts, education, and pediatric cancer at Steel Stacks

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Locals are putting the pedal to the metal to raise money for arts, education, and families affected by pediatric cancer.

It's an effort led by ArtsQuest, which aims to provide free arts entertainment and education to those in the Lehigh Valley.

All weekend long, locals are buckling up for competitive action in a half-mile course at the base of the famous Steel Stacks.

Watch Action News get in on the action!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistpediatric cancer foundationrace car
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Near-blind brothers brought back to sight
Philly fathers make reading fun!
Thousands bike from city to shore to beat cancer
The storied history of NJ's fallen Salem Oak Tree
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old child goes missing from Northeast Philadelphia home
Argument between father, stepfather ends in stabbing at preschool graduation
Trump weighs in on closing of Lockheed's Chester County plant
Thieves steal wheelchair ramps from South Philadelphia home
Little girl's would-be kidnapper beaten by her grandparents: police
Man dies after being dragged while trying to stop carjacker
AccuWeather: Sun & Clouds, Comfy
Show More
Top wildlife preserve celebrates full year with no elephant poaching
Justice for Junior: All 5 defendants found guilty of murder
Limited edition rosé wine-flavored berries hitting store shelves
Student battling leukemia beats the odds and graduates with class
Best, worst states to live in revealed by WalletHub
More TOP STORIES News