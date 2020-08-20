Community & Events

Gov. Phil Murphy announces $37 million in COVID-19 funding for 12 New Jersey counties

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey governor Phil Murphy just announced millions of dollars in funding for 12 counties in the state to combat COVID-19.

$37 million will be given to counties including Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer and Salem.

The 12 counties selected were not eligible for prior federal coronavirus relief funding, because their populations are below 500 thousand.

The governor said the first $15 million dispersed will reimburse counties for their coronavirus-related expenses to date.
