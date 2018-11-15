Grand opening of The Bourse Food Hall in Old City

With more than 30 artisanal food vendors and 40 million dollars' worth of renovations, The Bourse Food Hall in Old City celebrated a grand opening Thursday.The Bourse was originally constructed in 1895 as a commodities exchange center.It's now been reimagined as a food hall celebrating all of the flavors and customs and traditions of the city of Philadelphia.From Korean tacos to chocolatiers to breweries, the goal is to bring people together to eat, drink and shop in one of the city's most historic space.Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said, "It's an iconic building in the city, one of the most notable buildings in the city and it's gotten a refresh. It enhances the tourist experience and locals use it too."Charles McGrath, Managing Director of MRP Realty said, "I am so proud and not just what we accomplished as a team, but I am so proud of my city that we have a place we can come to and celebrate holidays and events and come together as a family."They say the goal was to feel the history of the 105-year-old iconic space in a brand new way.The grand opening party continues again tomorrow.From free food to Gift bags, gift cards, and even tickets to see the flyers and sixers.The grand opening event runs all the way through tomorrow night.------