$1,000,000 dollar state grant will go toward improvements along Delaware riverside in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A rundown pier that's become a popular illegal tourist attraction along the Delaware River in Kensington is about to get a makeover.
A $1,000,000 dollar state grant will go toward acquiring the 5 acre Pier 18, also known as "Graffiti Pier" and turning it into a public park.
Other recent grants will help extend the Delaware River trail to the new park.
