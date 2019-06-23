Great weekend for All-American Cookout in Dilworth Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After days of rain the sunshine was back on Saturday, and people around Dilworth Park were happy to see it return.!It was a great day for the All-American Cookout in the park, a five-day affair with plenty of food, drinks, and music."Absolutely. Mother Nature was not our friend so much earlier in the week, but she has opened up the sunshine to us today and we're super excited," said Laurel Perley with Center City District.The Art Festival was being held right next door.In between both, plenty of families were also enjoying the fountains."It's perfect weather," said Kimberly Pepper. She was out and about with a little one who was all smiles."He's been waiting to do this all week, so we're excited," she said.Many of course are hopeful this is just a taste of what's to come now that the dreary days are over.The cookout runs through Sunday.