Community & Events

Gritty visits young oncology patients at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gritty was bearing gifts and spreading smiles in University City Wednesday for a group deserving of both.

The flyers mascot joined members of the Ice Team to visit Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, surprising the pediatric oncology patients.

Gritty handed out hats and tickets to the upcoming Hockey Fights Cancer game presented by Toyota.

That game will be played this coming Monday, at the Wells Fargo Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsuniversity city (philadelphia)philadelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-year-old dies following shooting at NJ high school football game
At least 3 injured after crash on Route 49 in Pennsville
Man electrocuted while working on property in Brewerytown: Police
Parents, daughter found dead in Montgomery County home
Malcolm Jenkins responds to Philadelphia FOP
Off-duty officer fired at 6 times while stopping West Philly bar fight
Show More
West Chester trying to save program for students with intellectual disabilities
Drexel scientists study snakehead fish in area waterways
WATCH LIVE: State, defense officials to testify at impeachment hearing
19-year-old man stabbed 3 times while walking in Center City
Dash cam captures moment train slams into car on tracks in NJ
More TOP STORIES News