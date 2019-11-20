Gritty visits young oncology patients at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gritty was bearing gifts and spreading smiles in University City Wednesday for a group deserving of both.
The flyers mascot joined members of the Ice Team to visit Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, surprising the pediatric oncology patients.
Gritty handed out hats and tickets to the upcoming Hockey Fights Cancer game presented by Toyota.
That game will be played this coming Monday, at the Wells Fargo Center.
