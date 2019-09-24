Hatboro-Horsham Education Foundation kicks off Girl's STEAM

HORSHAM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman who developed toys for the Disney Theme Parks spoke to students at Hatboro-Horsham High SchoolAnita Castellar is the CEO Of Fangirl Consulting and Brand Management.She was the guest speaker at the Hatboro-Horsham Education Foundation's Girl's STEAM kick off.Castellar discussed her career path and the challenges she faces as a woman in a STEAM Field.