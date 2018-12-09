Helping families with children with serious illnesses in Montco

PLYMOUTH, Pa. (WPVI) --Bingo players were playing for more than just high-end handbags at Central Montco Technical High School Saturday night.
A "designer bag bingo family fun night" benefitted a nonprofit called Brave Little Hearts for Michael and Friends.
It's named after a toddler who died of congenital heart disease.
His family has made it their mission to help other families who have children hospitalized with serious illnesses.
