Helping families with children with serious illnesses in Montco

Helping families with children with serious illnesses in Montco. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on December 8, 2018.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. (WPVI) --
Bingo players were playing for more than just high-end handbags at Central Montco Technical High School Saturday night.

A "designer bag bingo family fun night" benefitted a nonprofit called Brave Little Hearts for Michael and Friends.

It's named after a toddler who died of congenital heart disease.

His family has made it their mission to help other families who have children hospitalized with serious illnesses.
