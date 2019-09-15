Annual Hero Thrill Show connects Philadelphia officers with kids, community

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 65th annual Hero Thrill Show was held Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.Police officers and firefighters rolled out the red carpet for kids and visitors for the annual event, which is geared toward connecting with the community and taking care of children whose parents paid the ultimate price for protecting others."I want to be a police officer because I love them," said Maura Sheeran, 7.Maura has forged a lasting relationship with Philadelphia officer Desiree Freitag."She had never met a female police officer, and my partner is also a female cop and my sister set us up, and it's been friendship from there she's such a great kid," she said.Grayson Davis, 6, has a genetic cell disorder and received a grand ride in a motorcycle sidecar.Grayson is now officially a sidekick to lifelong friend officer David Marcellino."Just being able to ride is my favorite part," Grayson said.The Philadelphia Fire Department and the Philadelphia Highway Patrol also showed off their moves to the crowd.All of the proceeds from ticket sales at the event benefit the families of firefighters and police officers who were killed in the line of duty.