community journalist

High school students help classmates fight cancer with Beads for a Cure

By Matteo Iadonisi
HAVERTOWN, Pa. -- Lily Walker is always putting one step in front of the other. It's in her name.

The 15-year-old was diagnosed with a brain tumor in March 2019. But she wakes up every day with a smile on her face.

"I think, because we're younger, it's harder," she said. "But kids are pretty strong."

Sitting by her side are two pieces of strong evidence to support her claim. The first is Hannah Hermansen, 17, who survived Lymphoma. The other is Sydney Nihill, 16, who beat Leukemia twice.

But Lily's army doesn't stop there. She walks with a brigade of creative best friends at all times.

"When we heard about it, all of us collectively knew that we couldn't just ignore it," said Lucy McCullough of Lily's diagnosis. "It was something that we had to take action for."

They created the Instagram account, @beadsforacure_, and quickly gained hundreds of followers. Creating and selling t-shirts, bracelets and keychains, they raised over $2,000 for child life services at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

CHOP became a second home to these young ladies as they braved their battles.

"You lose friends and you gain friends," said Sydney Nihill about the long days in the hospital. "Your nurses are your friends basically. It was nice to have that because they made it so much better."
Although the teens received terrific care, they are fighting for more funding. According to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, "Only 4% of the billions of dollars the government spends annually on cancer research is directed towards treating childhood cancer."

Another alarming statistic comes from the NPCF, as they write, "Each day, 43 kids in the US are expected to be diagnosed with cancer."

Such information is enough to shake the cores of these high school students as they sit at a picnic table making bead crafts. Among the six of them, half have battled cancer.

Lucy McCullough said, "Change starts with awareness and we need to be spreading awareness in order to get the change we need and they need."

Another friend, Lily Ewing, said, "We are only teenagers and there's so much more we can do because we're young. We can do so much more in life to make a change and honestly I'm hoping to see a cure by then."

To learn more or to purchase a craft, find them on Instagram by the username @beadsforacure_.

WATCH: Action News was there as Havertown lighted up in green for these students!

EMBED More News Videos

Residents of Havertown have united to show Lily, Hannah, and Jack that no one fights alone. Community Journalist Matteo shows us how.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshavertowncommunity journalistchildrenhigh schoolarts & cultureinstagram storiesfeel goodcancerdonationsstudents
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
South Jersey Farm reopens sunflower sanctuary
North Philly college student places blessing boxes in local park for anyone in need
"Silly Walks" caught on camera take over Montco community
Apple picking will look a little different this year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 6 wounded in shooting near Rutgers
Washington gets 8 sacks, rallies for 27-17 win over Eagles
LA ambush shooting: Protesters gather outside hospital as deputies treated
NJ banquet hall hosts drive-in Eagles tailgate event in parking lot
Police search for man who walked out of ER in medical gown
Many Temple University students moving out
Don't expect Peeps on Halloween or Christmas this year
Show More
Both deputies shot in Compton ambush now in stable condition
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Humid
9 horses escape fire at a stable
Investigators still pursuing 'solid leads' in case of missing Bridgeton girl
Tropical Storm Sally expected to make landfall as Cat. 1 hurricane
More TOP STORIES News