Hockessin, Delaware cancels Fourth of July celebration

HOCKESSIN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Fourth of July is going to look a lot different in Hockessin, Delaware due to the coronavirus pandemic. No parade or fireworks--the entire celebration is called off.
"A couple of years ago we even had Joe Biden. It's been a big tradition here in Delaware. It's important to our town but we understand we have to do what's best for everybody," said Prima Pizza owner Kevin Barrow.
Barrow has participated in the big celebration ever since it started in the 80s.
"We run pizzas out to the people out watching the fireworks and we probably, on a regular Fourth of July, we'll sell between 500-700 pizzas. This year I'm debating whether or not I should even be open," Barrow said.
It's small businesses like the pizza shop that are the heart Hockessin's festivities, and are a big reason behind the decision to call it off.
"We're just too grassroots. Small business is what powers this and they're struggling and really having a tough time, and it's just a small operation that has a big punch when it works," Kenny Wynn who runs Hockessin's Fourth of July celebration.
The town debated on whether or not to do a show virtually but decided that it wouldn't be in the best interest.
"I can't control the people coming out and I know the people here they love it and they'll pack the ball fields where we light them off and I don't want to be responsible for that and social distancing being disrespected," Wynn said.
Officials in Hockessin are hoping by 2021 the long time tradition will be back in action.
