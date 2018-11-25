COMMUNITY & EVENTS

"Holiday Bricktacular" creations in Plymouth Meeting

"Holiday Bricktacular" creations in Plymouth Meeting. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11:30 p.m. on November 25, 2018.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (WPVI) --
It's the season once again for the "Holiday Bricktacular" at the Legoland Discovery Center in Plymouth Meeting.

The Lego creations feature some familiar local landmarks including Philadelphia's City Hall, the Art Museum, and Independence Hall.

Even the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles were recognized with a miniature Lincoln Financial Field.

This special holiday event is happening every weekend from now through December 30th.
