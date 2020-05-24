Honeybees for Heroes brings therapeutic beekeeping to local veterans, first responders

In his downtime, he is the protector of something entirely different: honey bees.
The U.S. Navy Veteran and Chief of Central Bucks Emergency Medical Services believed there were not enough programs to assist those in his line of work. Veterans and first responders are often subject to post-traumatic stress or even work-related disabilities.
"The only goal was to help those that help others," said Pressler about his new non-profit, Honeybees for Heroes.
He writes on Facebook, "If you know of a #veteran being treated for #PTSD in the #BucksCounty or South Eastern Pa area looking for work or a hobby and is willing to try #beekeeping we can help facilitate the opportunity. We will assist in free training and outfitting."
While beekeeping is not a cure, Pressler believes the calming nature of the activity, coupled with the diligent responsibilities it entails, can be therapeutic. Anyone who decides they want to pursue beekeeping can either work with the team in Doylestown or obtain a beekeeping box for their own backyard. This can happily remain a hobby or evolve into a potential career in beekeeping.
Action News saw the honeybees in action on Freedom Farm, which has donated space to Pressler's own beekeeping ventures. There, he cares for creatures that produce honey and pollinate key crops that eventually make their way to dinner tables across the nation.
Through selling products and gathering donations, Pressler is able to sustain this program. At the same time, he hopes to raise awareness about those who dedicate their lives to service.
To learn more, visit his Facebook page.
RELATED: Firefighter's "Thank You" signs spark cycle of giving in Bucks County