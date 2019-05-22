Community & Events

Honoring the life and legacy of Ernie Kovacs

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- He was hailed as a genius for his offbeat comedy style, and his career of delivering laughter began in Trenton, New Jersey.

Wednesday, The New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission honored the life and legacy of Ernie Kovacs.

He attended Trenton Catholic High School and was influenced by his drama teacher to pursue acting.

Kovacs was also a radio personality in Philadelphia and also created his own television show.

His life was cut short at the age of 42.
