"Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs" supports area kids

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- It was a "REEL" good time as kids cast out their lines in the Delaware River Thursday afternoon.The program, called "Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs" aims to inspire young kids from the Camden area to get into the outdoors and stick with healthy habits.The fishing expedition, under the shadow of the Battleship New Jersey, was sponsored by The Central Jersey Code Officials Association.