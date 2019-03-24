Hundreds race to honor the life of Bucks County teen

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (WPVI) -- Ryan Viola dreamed of joining the Army, but never got the chance.In November 2012, the 17-year-old was struck by a car and died the following day. His brother, Vincent Viola, performed CPR on Ryan, which made his organs eligible for donation.Just yesterday, the family received a letter from the girl who received Ryan's heart. She enjoyed her 16th birthday in Europe thanks to the new life she gained through the transplant.This is the seventh year of the annual "Ryan Strong" 5K Race, which saw hundreds from the community gather to run and walk in honor of the young man.We spoke with his family and friends about why they run, and how Ryan's passing brought new life to others in need.