community journalist

Hundreds team up to "Kick Cancer" at Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Philadelphians teamed up for a wild time at Fairmount Park all in the name of kicking cancer.

Hundreds formed their own teams and raised money for the 11th annual kickball tournament. Some players raised thousands of dollars individually for the cause. Longtime participant Jinx Joglekar says his family is happy to support the mission, raising $3,150 this year alone. The total raised for the year of 2019 has surpassed $23,000. All the funds raised support Fox Chase Cancer Center.

65-year-old Lou Lanza spoke to the crowd about his own battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He says he is thankful for all the weddings, birthdays, and the births of his grandchildren that he has witnessed despite his bout with cancer. As a survivor, he travels and engages crowds to share his message of hope and never giving up.

Watch the video to see teams kicking up dirt and launching kickballs for a good cause!

To learn more about the Kicking Cancer Foundation, visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalisteventscancerdonationsfundraiser
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
"Dogs for Joy" bringing full-time therapy dog to CHOP
Super Campers team up with Marvel heroes at Franklin Institute
Painting the next big Philly mural!
Volunteer clutches daughter while barricaded during Garlic Festival shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Real facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
El Paso shooting: At least 18 dead, dozens injured: LIVE COVERAGE
Neighbors raise over $50K to help disabled man keep home
Oh No! Could the Phillie Phanatic become a free agent?
AccuWeather: Pop Up Thunderstorms
Girl, 4, escapes hail of bullets targeted at father in East Mt. Airy: Police
Fan who threw 96 mph pitch lands MLB contract
Show More
Historical marker in memory of lynching victim goes missing
Collapsing cliff claims 3 lives along beach
Police locate mother of abandoned baby in Upper Darby
Search for missing mother and endangered baby in Philadelphia area
'Philly Free Streets' closes Broad Street to traffic
More TOP STORIES News