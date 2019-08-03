Hundreds team up to "Kick Cancer" at Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Philadelphians teamed up for a wild time at Fairmount Park all in the name of kicking cancer.
Hundreds formed their own teams and raised money for the 11th annual kickball tournament. Some players raised thousands of dollars individually for the cause. Longtime participant Jinx Joglekar says his family is happy to support the mission, raising $3,150 this year alone. The total raised for the year of 2019 has surpassed $23,000. All the funds raised support Fox Chase Cancer Center.
65-year-old Lou Lanza spoke to the crowd about his own battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He says he is thankful for all the weddings, birthdays, and the births of his grandchildren that he has witnessed despite his bout with cancer. As a survivor, he travels and engages crowds to share his message of hope and never giving up.
Watch the video to see teams kicking up dirt and launching kickballs for a good cause!
To learn more about the Kicking Cancer Foundation, visit their website.
