Iconic Melrose Diner to reopen this week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Good news for fans of an iconic diner in South Philadelphia.After a fire forced it to close, the Melrose Diner has announced plans to reopen next week.The diner is planning a grand re-opening for Wednesday.The landmark business is on the 1500 block of Snyder Avenue.It closed its doors in July after a fire that started in the roof.But in just a few days customers will be able to indulge on popular items like buttercream cakes, cream chipped beef or hot apple pie once again.