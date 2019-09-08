Community & Events

Iconic Melrose Diner to reopen this week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Good news for fans of an iconic diner in South Philadelphia.

After a fire forced it to close, the Melrose Diner has announced plans to reopen next week.

The diner is planning a grand re-opening for Wednesday.

The landmark business is on the 1500 block of Snyder Avenue.

It closed its doors in July after a fire that started in the roof.

But in just a few days customers will be able to indulge on popular items like buttercream cakes, cream chipped beef or hot apple pie once again.
