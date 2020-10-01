Iconic Philadelphia murals updated as part of 'Mask Up PHL' campaign

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A few of the iconic murals around Philadelphia will now look a little different - the people in the paintings are now donning face coverings.On Thursday, the city's Department of Public Health and Mural Arts Philadelphia unveiled the 'Mask Up PHL' campaign.The newly installed mural in North Philadelphia - outside of the Julia De Burgos School - shows everyone is now wearing a mask.Organizers say the 'Mask Up PHL' campaign is to help keep the public's momentum going and to stay safe.Six other murals around the city have also been updated.