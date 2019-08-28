Illinois farm's new corn maze honors Apollo 11 moon landing

Courtesy of Richardson Adventure Farm

SPRING GROVE, Ill. (WPVI) -- This is one maze you may love to get lost in.The corn at Richardson Adventure Farm is "is high as an elephant's eye" and the gigantic maze is ready for family fun!After putting the finishing touches on the 28-acre maze's 9.7 miles of trails, George and Wendy Richardson took the farm's small plane up and snapped some aerial photos.The maze design is a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's moon landing.From an aerial view, you can see the trails of corn portray images of two astronauts, the Saturn rocket, an American flag, Earth and the words "Apollo 50" and "Richardson Farm".Every aspect of the design has a special meaning.The three stars seen in design honor the earlier Apollo 1 astronauts who died in a capsule fire on the launch pad during a test run in 1967. The words "Next Giant Leap" are also included in the design to represent future missions to Mars and other deep space destinations.Over the last 19 years, Richardson Farm's mazes have honored the Chicago Cubs, Star Trek, Chicago Blackhawks, the Star Spangled Banner and even the Beatles.The maze is fun for all ages with many entry and exit points, along with maps and marked with corresponding "checkpoints".There are also three wooden "bridges" within the maze serve as viewing platforms, so no need to worry about getting lost."No one's ever gotten lost," said co-owner Robert Richardson. "At least not for long! And no one's ever called 911."Families can also eat, watch live shows or even visit the gift shop."We've added wine tastings from a nearby winery to our gift shop," said co-owner Wendy Richardson. "The new 'beer garden' tent down by the pig races and train depot will have live music most weekends, plus beer, wine, hot chocolate with schnapps and hot cider with rum".The maze officially opens Saturday, September 7.