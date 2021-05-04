Important Resources for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Over the past 50 years, PCDC has led residents and friends of Chinatown in defending Chinatown's right to exist. PCDC has fought against and worked with government and private developers to protect Chinatown and to promote this unique cultural treasure within Philadelphia.Connecting cultural expression and social change, Asian Arts Initiative uses art as a vehicle to explore the diverse experiences of all communities which include Asian Americans.SEAMAAC stands as one of the oldest and largest refugee-founded agencies in the region with a workforce of over 80% bi/multi-lingual staff serving constituencies from as many as 18 distinct linguistic communities.Philadelphia Police Asian American Advisory Committee is a non profit organization that acts as a liaison between the Philadelphia Police Department and the various Asian American Communities in the City of Philadelphia.Connecting Philadelphia's Asian American community with local services and voicing its concerns to City government.Fighting discrimination, ensuring equal rights, and helping build stronger communities.The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, or PHRC, enforces state laws that prohibit discrimination.Our communities stand united against racism. Hate against Asian American Pacific Islander communities has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, we can stop it.Since 1985, Asian Americans United exists so that people of Asian ancestry in Philadelphia exercise leadership to build their communities and unite to challenge oppression.Fighting for civil rights and empowering Asian Americans to create a more just America for all.Philadelphia's public-private economic development corporation. Our mission is to spur investment, support business growth, and foster developments that create jobs, revitalize neighborhoods, and drive growth to every corner of Philadelphia.Woori Center organizes Korean and Asian Americans towards social, racial and economic justice.Penn Community for Justice works to hold Penn accountable for their exploitative relationship with the West Philadelphia community. We are a racially and socioeconomically diverse group of Penn staff, alumni, students and Philadelphia residents.Advocating for the Jewish people and Israel. Defending democratic values for all.NAAPIMHA promotes the mental health and well-being of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. Racial trauma is real and can be emotionally paralyzing. It can result in fear, depression, anxiety, hopelessness, humiliation, sleeplessness and high levels of stress. NAAPIMHA offers a database of service providers in all 50 states for mental health and behavioral health services for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.The Center for Asian American Media (CAAM) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting stories that convey the richness and diversity of Asian American experiences to the broadest audience possible. Its popular film festival, CAAMFest, offers live virtual film screenings and on-demand screenings. CAAM empowers filmmakers to achieve their full potential by providing training, funding distribution and access to professional networks.AAPIP is a national membership organization dedicated to expanding and mobilizing philanthropic and community resources for underserved AAPI communities to build a more just and equitable society. With 11 regional chapters around the country, AAPIP's programs are designed to engage AAPI communities and philanthropy to address unmet needs. The organization believes that democracy thrives when we leverage individual action for collective good; lasting change is achieved by strengthening and empower those who are most impacted; and philanthropy is most effective when it is equitable and inclusive.