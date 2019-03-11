Initiative to clean Philadelphia's streets

There's trash on the streets and sidewalks from Broad Street to 25th and Annin street to Snyder Avenue as well as the surrounding areas.City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, who represents Philadelphia's 2nd District, recognizes that and today he plans to announce the launch of a major street cleaning program."Cleaning is a Breeze" is a cooperative effort with neighborhood improvement organization Ready, Willing and Able.The pilot program will begin in the city's Point Breeze section. The announcement is scheduled for 2 o'clock this afternoon at the Ralph Brooks Tot Lot at 20th and Tasker streets.