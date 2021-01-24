6abc Loves the Arts

InterAct Theater's 'Steal her Bones' tackles the debate between religion, science

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Steal Her Bones tells the story of Diana, a renowned evolutionary biologist and outspoken atheist

"She publicly conducts debates with creationists about things like the age of the earth and intelligent design," explains Thomas Gibbons, InterAct's Playwright-in-Residence.

Diana is scheduled to debate a theologian named Martin but just before the debate, she's diagnosed with cancer and is forced to cancel.

"After Diana dies, Martin publishes an essay, in which he says that they had their debate in private," Gibbons says, "he believes that she came to accept God in her final days."

There's a third character in the play, Diana's wife Ellen, who challenges Martin's story and says there was no deathbed conversation. That leads to one of the play's primary philosophical questions.

"Who decides what our legacy will be after we're gone?" Gibbons asks, and he invites audiences to also ponder this, "Is it possible to completely know another person, even the person we most love?"

Houston-based actress Kaci Fannin says she's especially excited to play Diana.

"Most actors, actresses of color don't get a chance to play roles like this," Fannin says, "The fact that Diana is an atheist and I'm very much a Christian is interesting to me to play someone who's outside of myself like that."

The pandemic turned the play into a virtual production. The actors were given equipment so they could self-record at home.

"It forces you to really dig ... not into your toolbox, but into your depth" Fannin says, "the depth of your ability at your craft."

InterAct was founded in 1988 with a mission of using theater to spark conversations about pressing social, political and cultural issues.

"The piece is about relationships. Yes, it's about religion. It's also about the politics of religion," Fannin says. " But it's also about how we talk to one another, how we treat one another as human beings, and right now especially in this country, that is so important."

InterAct is streaming Steal Her Bones free with registration on the InterAct website starting February 9th.

InterAct Theatre Company |Website
February 9 - March 7, 2021
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaartfyi loves the arts6abc loves the arts
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
6ABC LOVES THE ARTS
BalletX launches a pandemic-safe way to enjoy dance
Philly POPS playing free virtual Christmas show through New Year
Simpatico Theater launches virtual platform to showcase Black Playwrights
Wilma Theater presents bubble play 'Heroes of the Fourth Turning'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooting victim found dead outside NJ house party
Search for Marquan's killer: Trip for French fries turns deadly
Massive Facebook logout kicks users off social media platform
Cape May restaurant puts stylish spin on outdoor dining
Hundreds of first responders to get vaccine in Montgomery County
AccuWeather: Cold again today, light snow for some on Monday night
Highway patrol officer riding motorcycle hit by car in NE Philly
Show More
What 'vaccine passports' mean for your summer vacation
Arizona Republicans censure Cindy McCain, GOP governor
COVID-19 Vaccine: Veterans line up in Philly, dentists administer in Del.
Poirier knocks out McGregor in 2nd round at UFC 257
Devoted dog spent days outside hospital waiting for owner
More TOP STORIES News